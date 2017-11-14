Norwegian Cruises Can't Escape Verdict In Heart Attack Case

Law360, Miami (July 24, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday trimmed about $372,000 from a jury award for a man who had a heart attack aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship, but he denied the company's request to either overturn the jury's finding of negligent medical treatment or order a new trial. Ruling from the bench during a hearing in Miami, U.S. District Judge Paul C. Huck reduced Andre Ow Buland's damages award for future medical expenses from $800,000 to $436,851 and for future loss of services from $84,000 to $76,011, saying he was concerned the jury's awards exceeded the estimates presented by Ow Buland's...

