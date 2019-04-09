Boeing Investors Vie For Lead Status In Max 8 Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Pension funds and investors represented by Hagens Berman, Robbins Geller, Bernstein Litowitz and others are jockeying for lead status in a proposed class action accusing Boeing of hiding safety problems in its grounded 737 Max jets and sending the aerospace giant's stock price plummeting. Various investors behind five competing motions for lead plaintiff insisted in briefings to an Illinois federal court on Friday that they suffered the biggest financial losses and deserve the top spot. They're fighting for the pole position in a consolidated Private Securities Litigation Reform Act action against The Boeing Co. over the company's legal and regulatory woes...

