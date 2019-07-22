Tour Bus Crash Victims Lose Calif. High Court Appeal

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court reinstated a defense verdict Monday in a lawsuit seeking to hold a California bus dealer liable for a 2010 collision that killed two and injured eight Chinese tourists in Arizona, ruling that the trial court did not err in applying defense-friendly Indiana law to the case. The California high court ruled that "practical concerns underlying a court's management of a trial militate against revisiting the choice of law ruling under these circumstances," according to their unanimous opinion, penned by Justice Ming W. Chin. The justices reversed a California state appeals court's judgment, which found that the trial court had a...

