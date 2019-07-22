NY, NJ Set Up New Commission For Hudson Tunnel, Gateway

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A new bi-state commission will oversee the funding that New York and New Jersey anticipate receiving for the Gateway Program, the long-planned set of rail improvement projects that includes a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River, under new legislation signed into law Monday. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law New York Bill S06372A and New Jersey Assembly Bill 5570 establishing the Gateway Development Commission, the lead entity that will receive and manage funds for the Gateway Program and facilitate the rail, bridge and other infrastructure projects that are part of the program....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS