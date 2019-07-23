Employer Takeaways As More States Address Hair Bias

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 12:54 PM EDT) -- New York has recently become the second state after California to amend its laws to prohibit discrimination against hair textures or styles “historically associated with race.” These laws, which are intended to combat prejudicial attitudes toward black hair, recognize that discrimination against hair textures or styles associated with race — such as locs, braids, twists or coils — is itself a form of race discrimination. Now, if an employer in New York or California prohibits its employees from having or displaying such hairstyles at the workplace, the employer may be held liable and forced to change its practices. There is an...

