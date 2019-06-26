Pelvic Mesh Victim Fights Bid To Seal Malpractice Filings

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 11:26 PM EDT) -- A pelvic mesh victim has pushed back against a bid by several law firms, including Potts Law Firm, to seal documents in a proposed class action against attorneys she says charged excessive fees in 1,450 pelvic mesh cases, calling the bid to seal unnecessary. Debbie Gore told a New Jersey federal court on Monday that the firms behind the bid to seal the complaint and other documents in the suit had not shown that sealing was required in order to protect confidential settlement information about the underlying cases, arguing that the information was already redacted. "As defendants' interests can be protected...

