Barr Revives Push To Give Authorities Encrypted Data Access

Law360, New York (July 23, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT) -- U.S. Attorney General William Barr warned Tuesday that authorities may take steps to push technology companies to open up encrypted messaging apps like WhatsApp to law enforcement, reviving a long-simmering debate over the issue. The risk of investigators not being able to track down suspects communicating on encrypted messaging apps outweighs the increased cybersecurity risks that would result from allowing law enforcement to access such messages, which are designed so only the sender and receiver can read them, Barr said during a speech Tuesday at the International Conference on Cybersecurity at Fordham University. "While we should not hesitate to deploy encryption...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS