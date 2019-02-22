Banks' Atty Bets 'Daughter's College Tuition' In Price-Fix Suit

Law360, New York (July 23, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Defense counsel for a group of major banks facing a bond price-fixing lawsuit told a Manhattan federal court on Tuesday that he was so confident in his dismissal bid that he’s willing to put his child’s education on the line. Sixteen banks — including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, UBS, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley — argued before U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff that a proposed class of investors, led by the retirement plan of the city of Birmingham, Alabama, had failed to muster enough facts in their initial filings to show a sprawling conspiracy among securities units...

