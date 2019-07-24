Jury Awards Young Skier $4.5M In Chair Lift Injury Suit

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts jury has awarded more than $4.5 million to the family of a boy who was seriously injured at a ski resort after he slipped from his seat in a moving chair lift and fell 30 feet, according to his lawyer. A Massachusetts jury awarded about $4.5 million to the family of a young skier injured in a 30-foot fall from a ski lift. This animated video provided by the family's lawyer, Jeffrey S. Raphaelson of Raphaelson Attorneys at Law, reenacts the injury at the Wachusett Mountain Ski Area. The judgment on jury verdict was entered in state court Thursday in favor...

