Royal Caribbean Must Face Suit Alleging Sex Assault On Teen

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has revived a suit accusing Royal Caribbean Cruises of negligently failing to protect a teenage girl who says nearly a dozen passengers plied her with alcohol and raped her, finding the girl's argument that the company and its crew breached its duty of care to her compelling. The plaintiff, identified as K.T., says she was 15 when she went on a weeklong post-Christmas cruise with her family in late 2015. On the first night, crewmembers saw but did nothing as the adult male passengers bought her drinks and then steered her towards a private cabin when she was...

