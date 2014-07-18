Judge Floats 'Hot Tubbing' For Capacitors Antitrust Litigation

Law360, San Francisco (July 25, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge overseeing an international capacitor price-fixing lawsuit told parties on Thursday that the complex litigation offers a good test ground for "hot tubbing," a novel litigation technique whereby experts from both sides sit together in the witness or jury box and jointly present evidence and answer questions. U.S. District Judge James Donato said this sprawling litigation, with dozens of attorneys representing a large number of international companies, could be a fertile testing ground for the so-called hot tub technique. Judge Donato said his vision for the "hot tub experience" — which doesn't include a relaxing soak in a Jacuzzi...

