16 Big Banks Want Opt-Outs' Forex-Rigging Suit Dismissed

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A group of 16 major international banks have asked a New York federal judge to dismiss a sprawling lawsuit from nearly 1,300 investment firms and government entities who’ve opted out of class action settlements over alleged forex rigging. Citing jurisdictional deficiencies, pleading weaknesses and precedent set in similar lawsuits, the banks filed a dismissal motion on Thursday that criticized the massive investor group’s complaint for alleging only “sporadic acts of varying forms of manipulation” of benchmarks in the foreign exchange market. “The law in this circuit is thus clear that to establish antitrust injury in the context of a rate-fixing case,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS