Law360's Tort Report: Personal Injury & Med Mal News In Brief

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Details of a confidential medical malpractice settlement a hospital paid to Neil Armstrong’s family in connection with the astronaut’s 2012 death following surgery and a suit over an ex-NBA player’s suicide lead Law360’s Tort Report, an occasional feature that compiles recent personal injury and medical malpractice news items that may have been missed. Neil Armstrong's Family Inks $6M Med Mal Deal: Report It was recently revealed that the family of Neil Armstrong received $6 million from an Ohio hospital in exchange for agreeing not to sue over the famed astronaut’s 2012 death following bypass surgery, according to a news report published...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS