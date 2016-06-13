Class Not Up To Par For Cert. In Golf Club Investor Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday denied class certification to a group of investors in a New York-based golf club, saying the class would be "unmanageable" because the way shares in the club have been passed down through the years makes their owners difficult to track. U.S. District Judge Nelson S. Roman said there would be "a panoply of practical concerns" in identifying class members in the suit brought by Kevin P. Clune and James E. Fisher against Winged Foot Golf Club Inc., which alleges investors were duped into selling the club undervalued shares of the public company that leased the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS