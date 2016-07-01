Sibor Price-Fixing Suit, Related $21M Settlement Tossed

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court on Friday dismissed a suit accusing a slew of financial institutions of conspiring to fix interbank rates in the Singapore market, finding that the company behind the suit did not have the right to bring such claims and that a related $21 million settlement should be tossed. U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein on Friday ruled that Fund Liquidation Holdings LLC cannot pursue claims against the financial institutions because when FLH signed an asset purchase agreement with two defunct hedge funds, they were only assigned the right to pursue securities-related disputes and not antitrust claims. The suit originally filed by the defunct hedge funds, FrontPoint Asian...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS