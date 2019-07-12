High Court Greenlights $2.5B To Fund Trump's Border Wall

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court on Friday night allowed President Donald Trump to move forward with using $2.5 billion in defense funds to construct a wall on the southern border. The U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-4 on Friday to allow the Trump administration to use $2.5 billion in defense funding toward building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP) In a 5-4 vote, the justices froze a California federal court’s June ruling permanently blocking the border wall funding while it is under review at the Ninth Circuit, swayed by the government’s argument that its opponents could not seek review of whether...

