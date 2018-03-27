Calif. Cities Look East In Bid To Keep Climate Suits Alive

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- San Francisco and other California local governments on Friday told the Ninth Circuit that Rhode Island's success in keeping its climate lawsuit against several energy companies in state court supports their efforts to keep their similar lawsuits out of federal court. The Bay Area cities are among a group of state and local governments experimenting with state court lawsuits as way to pin liability on Chevron Corp., BP PLC and others for the effects of fossil fuels on the environment. The energy companies have uniformly asked to move the suits to federal court, saying federal issues are involved, and two California federal judges have...

