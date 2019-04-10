Avenatti Wants Feds To Allow Him To Access His Servers

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Michael Avenatti has urged a California federal court to order the federal government to give him access to his law firm's servers, arguing there is no good reason why he is being barred access and that he needs information in them to defend himself in the government's embezzlement case. It is Avenatti's understanding that the federal government has already made copies of what it needs from the servers, while the attorney needs to access the servers so he can continue to adequately represent his clients and to defend himself against allegations that he embezzled client funds to pay his own debts,...

