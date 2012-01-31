Ex-NFL Player To Appeal Concussion Claim Denial To 3rd Circ.

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- In an apparent first for the landmark NFL concussion settlement, a player whose claim was denied has appealed to the Third Circuit, teeing up a legal battle that could encompass years of complaints alleging the league has been allowed to twist the deal's language to make it harder for players to get paid. Amon Gordon, a 37-year-old defensive end who played eight seasons for teams like the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots before retiring in 2011, filed the appeal Monday. The 2015 concussion settlement put to rest thousands of lawsuits alleging the NFL knew for decades about the long-term dangers...

