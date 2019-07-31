How Travel Cos. Should Respond To Trump Cuba Restrictions

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 3:08 PM EDT) -- On June 5, 2019, the Trump administration introduced further restrictions on nonfamily travel to Cuba. The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control amended the Cuban Assets Control Regulations, or CACR, to prohibit “people-to-people” travel to Cuba. In addition, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security issued a rule that denies export licenses for private and corporate aircraft and passenger and recreational vessels interested in travel to Cuba. Persons and entities subject to U.S. jurisdiction, particularly those involved in the travel sector, should ensure that they are conducting their businesses and operations in accordance with...

