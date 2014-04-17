MetLife Inks $80M Deal To End ERISA Class Action

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 11:45 PM EDT) -- Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. has agreed to shell out $80 million to hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries who accused the company of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, according to proposed settlement agreements that look to end a dispute that goes back to 2014. Named plaintiffs Laura A. Owens and Joshua R. Smith were contesting MetLife's practice of "borrowing life insurance benefits that are ERISA plan assets and investing these funds for its own account," according to the operative complaint. The practice, which used so-called Total Control Accounts, violates the "duty of loyalty that ERISA imposes upon fiduciaries" as well as...

