Army Corps Can't Block Student Housing, Landowner Says

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wrongfully barred a property owner from building Arkansas Tech University student housing on land close to a flowage easement owned by the agency, the land-owning company alleged in Arkansas federal court Monday. Russellville Legends LLC seeks a declaratory judgment that it does not need permission from the Little Rock, Arkansas, division of the Army Corps to build the housing or to fill parts of the property from which dirt was removed. If the court refuses to grant those declaratory judgments, the company asked the court to rule alternatively that the agency has taken the land...

