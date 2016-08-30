United Defends 'Robust' Military Leave Policy In Pilots' Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT) -- United and Continental Airlines insisted that their military leave policies are not only legal but "robust" while a class of 4,000 pilots countered that the airlines violated federal law by shortchanging them on "seniority-based" benefits, as the sides filed dueling bids for early wins in Illinois federal court. The certified class of more than 4,000 pilots said Monday in a motion for partial summary judgment that their sick and vacation time claims are covered under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, which entitles employees on military leave to benefits based on seniority, because those benefits accrued during the leave....

