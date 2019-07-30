Dating App Ducks Refund Claim From Former User

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A Cook County state judge on Tuesday dismissed a proposed class action accusing the dating app Coffee Meets Bagel Inc. of violating Illinois consumer fraud laws by refusing refunds for canceled premium subscriptions, saying the named plaintiff only alleged that he was unable to receive a refund, not that he actually wanted one. Cook County Circuit Judge Anna M. Loftus said the absence of that specific allegation was "admittedly a minor point, but it is an essential one" for a claim to give rise to actual damages under the state's Dating Referral Services Act. Named plaintiff Pandi Rrapo in November sought a...

