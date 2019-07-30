Facebook Tells Chancery Investors Can't Have Ad Records

Law360, Wilmington (July 30, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Facebook told the Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday that two institutional investors should not be given access to certain company records because they failed to show a credible basis of wrongdoing in connection with a drop-off in advertising revenue after years of "meteoric" increases. During a half-day trial solely on the briefings in front of Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III, the social media giant asserted that the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority and Boston Retirement System have not shown a proper purpose for filing their March suit seeking records. Investor attorney Robert J. Kriner Jr. of Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith...

