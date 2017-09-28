No New Trial For Convicted Life Time Fitness Trader

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday rejected a California trader's bid for an acquittal or a new trial after a jury had convicted him of participating in a conspiracy to trade Life Time Fitness Inc. stock before the gym chain announced an impending take-private acquisition, ruling that the government had sufficiently proved the charge. U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly shot down Eric Weller’s argument that he was too far removed from an information leak to be part of the criminal plot, finding that a conspirator need not know every detail of the conspiracy, or all the other conspirators, to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS