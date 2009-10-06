Delta Denied Costs For Bag-Fee MDL Over Discovery Blunders

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal court on Tuesday refused to award Delta the costs it incurred successfully defending against a suit from passengers alleging the airline colluded with AirTran to institute a fee for first checked bags, pointing to "discovery blunders" during the long-running multidistrict litigation. U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr. denied Delta's request for $48,286.78 in costs the company said it spent defending against the suit, which the Eleventh Circuit refused to revive last year. In an order Tuesday, the judge found that sanctions levied against Delta in 2015 for shirking its discovery obligations, tip the scales in favor of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS