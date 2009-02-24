Deutsche Asks For Early Win In Preferred Securities Suit

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Deutsche Bank and several big banks acting as its underwriters have urged a New York federal judge to grant them an early exit from a shareholder suit accusing the banks of misleading investors in offerings of preferred securities during the implosion of the U.S. housing bubble. Deutsche, along with underwriters including Banc of America Securities LLC, Citigroup and Merrill Lynch, asked the judge to grant them summary judgment Wednesday, arguing that the shareholders cannot prove the price of the securities dipped due to Deutsche's failure to disclose the extent of its exposure to the whims of the housing market. "The relevant facts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS