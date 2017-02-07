Fed. Circ. Revives Some VirnetX IP Tied To $1B Apple Verdicts

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- VirnetX brought home a victory from the Federal Circuit on Thursday, when the court agreed that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board couldn’t invalidate claims from two patents tied to over $1 billion in jury verdicts against Apple. The full court also refused to revisit one of those verdicts, worth $440 million. In the more dramatic of the decisions released Thursday, a split three-judge panel largely vacated PTAB rulings invalidating two full VirnetX Inc. network security patents. The majority said earlier district court litigation with Apple Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc. that found roughly half of each patent's claims valid preempted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS