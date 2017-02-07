Fed. Circ. Revives VirnetX IP Tied To $1B Apple Verdicts

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- VirnetX brought a resounding victory home from the Federal Circuit on Thursday in a patent fight with Apple and Cisco tied to over $1 billion in jury verdicts, with a divided panel largely upholding the validity of its patents, and the full court refusing to reconsider a $440 million infringement verdict. In the more dramatic of the decisions, a split three-judge panel largely vacated Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings invalidating two full VirnetX network security patents. The majority said earlier district court litigation finding roughly half of each patent's claims valid preempted the PTAB’s reexamination proceedings. The debate here was when...

