Dust-Up Between Atty Larry Klayman, NY Judge Resurfaces

Law360, New York (August 1, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge gave conservative lawyer Larry Klayman a week to apply to represent Alabama politician Roy Moore in Moore's defamation suit against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen Thursday after Klayman disclosed that he had been barred from another judge's courtroom in 1997. The wrinkle in the normally uncontroversial pro hac vice application process for out-of-state lawyers emerged during a status conference called by U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter to discuss Moore's $95 million suit against Cohen, CBS Corp. and the network's Showtime Inc. unit. Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice whose failed 2017 Senate bid was marked...

