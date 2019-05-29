Enviros' Wall Fight Is For The Birds, Trump Tells 9th Circ.

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump, conjuring images of trekkers strapped with fishing rods and binoculars, has told the Ninth Circuit that people's passions for angling and bird-watching can't stop efforts to seal a porous, drug-running Southwest border by funding a wall. Trump filed papers on behalf of himself and several top administration figures trying to get a lawsuit by the Sierra Club and others against the planned barriers thrown out, just days after a split Supreme Court handed him a victory by letting him divert $2.5 billion from defense projects to the wall while the Ninth Circuit hears the case. The environmental group...

