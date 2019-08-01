FaZe Clan Counterstrikes ESports Gamer With $20M Suit

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Gaming company FaZe Clan Inc. on Thursday fired back at professional esports gamer Turner “Tfue” Tenney, claiming in a countersuit that the Fortnite celebrity disparaged the company, plundered its confidential information and is now encouraging other gamers to leave the company. FaZe Clan hit 21-year-old Tenney with a lawsuit in New York federal court Thursday, a little more than two months after Tenney accused the gaming company of systematically exploiting young talent in his own suit filed in California state court. In that suit, Tenney claimed he was trapped in a “grossly oppressive, onerous and one-sided contract” that allowed the company...

