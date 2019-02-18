States' Suit Over Border Wall Sheds Treasury Fund Claims

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- States challenging President Donald Trump’s bid to divert billions of dollars in federal cash for his border wall, including $601 million from the Treasury Department’s asset forfeiture fund, had their claims over the fund tossed Monday following an agreement between the parties. A California federal judge approved an agreement between the Trump administration and the states to dismiss claims that diverting $601 million from the Treasury Forfeiture Fund would harm public safety because the funds are shared with state and local law enforcement agencies, according to court documents. The parties agreed after California, New Mexico and others received certain assurances about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS