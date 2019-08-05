Trump's Tariff Exclusion Process Under Judicial Microscope

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- As the White House has escalated tariffs on allies and adversaries alike, importers and producers have been in an administrative tug-of-war over the reach of those duties. Now, for the first time, a federal court may be on the verge of deciding whether their battle has been fairly refereed by the government. A suit filed last week by JSW Steel USA Inc., a subsidiary of the Indian steel giant JSW Steel Ltd., is the first substantive challenge to the U.S. Department of Commerce's so-called exclusion process, which gives importers a chance to have their products exempted from tariffs President Donald Trump...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS