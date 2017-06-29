Time Warner Asks Fed. Circ. To Stay $145M Sprint Patent Win

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Time Warner Inc. asked the Federal Circuit on Monday to stay a $145 million judgment the company must pay to Sprint for infringing five patents, saying that having to immediately pay the money would be a huge burden and make it hard to regain it if the decision is reversed. After a district judge — at Sprint’s request — lifted the stay that had been in place so that Time Warner could appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, the cable giant filed an emergency request to continue the stay, arguing that not only is the company at risk of losing money...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS