Qualcomm Can't Hang Up On Class Cert., 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Qualcomm's arguments against class certification would be better handled at the district court level on the merits than allowing the chipmaker to challenge an antitrust class estimated at 250 million U.S. consumers at the Ninth Circuit, cellphone buyers said Friday. The purchasers blasted Qualcomm for what they said were arguments against the "weight" of the evidence offered by one of their experts rather than its admissibility, assertions they said would be better used against their accusations — alleging anti-competitive licensing practices — "on summary judgment or at trial." Those arguments, the buyers said, "are irrelevant for class certification" or for Qualcomm's...

