State Officials Fight Plan To Roll Back ACA Trans Protections

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Top insurance regulators from 17 states and the District of Columbia on Monday urged the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to abandon a proposal that would eliminate protections for transgender patients from the Affordable Care Act. The regulars said in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar III that Section 1557 of the ACA, which bars federally funded insurers and state Medicaid agencies from discriminating on the basis of sex, race, disability, age and other attributes, should not be reinterpreted so that “sex discrimination” does not include gender identity or sex stereotypes, as the Trump administration proposed...

