NFL Says Ex-Player Can't 'Cut And Paste' Benefits Claims

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The National Football League's retirement plan has asked a federal judge to toss a former linebacker's suit claiming it hid information about the plan and refused to let him upgrade benefits, saying he copied claims from an unrelated lawsuit to try to salvage his case. Andre Royal, who played five seasons for the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, can't transform his case from a claim for benefits into a breach of disclosure and fiduciary obligations under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, the board of the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan said Monday in its motion to dismiss Royal's...

