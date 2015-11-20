DirecTV User Seeks Class Cert. In NJ RICO Case

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT) -- A consumer who has accused an auditor and a law firm of extorting hundreds of people by demanding money for alleged misuse of DirecTV, again asked a New Jersey federal court Monday to grant class certification to her claims, saying that information from her previous certification attempt has been confirmed by the defendants. Angela Joaquin urged the court to certify a proposed class of 245 New Jersey business owners, who she alleges received letters from Signal Auditing Inc. and Lonstein Law Office PC, accusing them of using unauthorized DirecTV subscriptions that come without commercials. Signal and Lonstein allegedly sent the letters...

