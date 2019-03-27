Acquaintance Wants Out Of Ex-Rams Exec's ‘Trash Talk’ Suit

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A friend of New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung wants out of a suit in California federal court by a former Los Angeles Rams ticket executive accusing him of publishing private "trash talk" text messages about Chung's injury in Super Bowl LIII, saying he has no contacts in California that would put him in the court's jurisdiction. Matthew Weymouth, who lives in Massachusetts, told the court on Monday that plaintiff Matthew Hogan's residence in California is not enough to link Weymouth to a state that he hasn't even visited in seven years. "Weymouth has no connection to the state of California,...

