NJ Transit Agency Must Face Billboard Access Claim

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A billboard company may pursue its allegation that New Jersey unlawfully blocked its access to government-owned sites it leased, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday, tossing all other claims in the 10-year battle. A three-judge Appellate Division panel revived the claim for inverse condemnation — where an entity claims the government took over property without compensation — made by Carole Media LLC against All Vision LLC, which licenses billboard space owned by New Jersey Transit. The allegation came as a counterclaim in All Vision's 2009 suit seeking back rent after the state terminated Carole's licenses to operate billboards on two sites...

