Immigration Atty Can't Push Malpractice Suit Into Arbitration

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT) -- A Chicago immigration attorney must face claims that he committed legal malpractice by representing EB-5 investors who had sunk capital into his now-bankrupt project, an Illinois federal judge held Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin rebuffed a bid by Taher Kameli of the Chicago-based Law Offices of Kameli and Associates to push the lawsuit against him into arbitration, after one of his former clients accused him of harboring a conflict of interest by acting as the owner of the investment fund and as his personal immigration attorney. Judge Durkin explained that the arbitration clause included in an operating agreement for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS