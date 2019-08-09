The Future Of Chemical Risk Evaluations Under TSCA

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Sometimes the best of intentions can go awry. This article addresses just such a situation: how a largely unnoticed provision of the Toxic Substances Control Act, or TSCA, is undercutting the chemical prioritization and evaluation process that the 2016 Lautenberg Chemical Safety Act’s TSCA amendments clearly intended to assign to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and may even threaten to circumvent the agency’s substantive judgments. For these reasons, a newly filed case by a group of state attorneys general relating to asbestos regulation merits far more attention from the regulated community than it has received to date. The 2016 Lautenberg Act...

