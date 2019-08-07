Hail Mary Appeal Could Expose Cracks In NFL Settlement

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Lawyers in the landmark NFL concussion settlement say retired player Amon Gordon’s Hail Mary appeal to the Third Circuit over his denied claim could be a “keystone opportunity” to shine a light on the NFL’s efforts to twist the terms of the deal to put players on the defensive. But first, the 37-year-old former defensive end will have to convince the circuit court to take up his case. Gordon, who played for eight years in the NFL after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2004, filed the appeal last week after the denial of his $1.5 million dementia claim was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS