GM Ignition Claims Axed In Major Shift Of MDL's Landscape

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Vehicle owners suing General Motors LLC in multidistrict litigation over faulty ignition switches suffered a major setback Tuesday, as a New York federal judge found they hadn't presented enough evidence to support claims their vehicles lost value when GM finally acknowledged the deadly defect in 2014. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman's ruling effectively axes the largest source of potential liability facing GM in the ignition switch MDL, which could easily have amounted to billions of dollars given the sheer number of cars and consumers affected by GM's ignition switch recalls. "The ruling changes the landscape in dramatic ways that may...

