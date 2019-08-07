GOP Sens. Probe Google-Huawei Smart Speaker Project

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Three Republican senators are demanding answers from Google about its relationship with Huawei and a new smart speaker the two companies are collaborating on, according to a letter sent to Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday. Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who have attempted to crack down on Huawei’s influence in the United States, asked Pichai to answer questions about collaborating with the company on a listening device that ends up in people’s homes. “These devices can enable untrustworthy companies to listen in on Americans’ conversations,” the letter said. “It is hard to interpret your...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS