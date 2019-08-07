Texas Justices Asked To Seal Trade Secrets In $706M Dispute

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Pitching it as an unanswered legal question, a company that won a $706 million jury verdict in a trade secrets dispute over home appraisal technology has asked the Texas Supreme Court to keep records that had been admitted as trial exhibits sealed. HouseCanary Inc. petitioned the state's high court on Tuesday to review a July ruling from the Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio that held because the company didn't follow proper document sealing procedures laid out in Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 76a, the documents must be unsealed. To leave that decision intact would "only assist" the trade secret...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS