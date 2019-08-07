Pols Fear USMCA Will Expand Immunity For Tech Giants

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The bipartisan leadership of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Tuesday called for the Trump administration to scrap a provision in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that shields tech companies from most liability over user-generated content. A letter from Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and ranking member Greg Walden, R-Ore., singles out the USMCA’s digital trade chapter that effectively enshrines Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which has taken a beating from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. “As you may know, the effects of Section 230 and the appropriate role of such a liability shield have become the subject of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS