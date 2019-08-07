Apple Hit With Privacy Suit In Wake Of Reported Siri Snooping

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. was hit with a privacy suit on Wednesday in California federal court following media reporting last month that the tech giant had recorded users of devices equipped with the Siri voice recognition application without their consent. A California man named Fumiko Lopez filed the proposed class action alleging that Apple illegally recorded him and his daughter via their Siri-equipped iPhones. “At no point did plaintiffs consent to these unlawful recordings,” the suit says. “Apple does not disclose that Siri devices record conversations that are not preceded by a wake phrase or gesture” meant to activate the application. “Moreover,” Lopez...

